Ariana Grande mourns death of grandma at 99

Ariana Grande has announced the death of her beloved "Nonna" Marjorie Grande at 99.

The Wicked star reshared a heartbreaking statement posted by her mother, Joan Grande, about Marjorie's death.

"We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away," the statement signed by Grande and her family reads.

"Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed away peacefully in her home and was surrounded by family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks. We thank you for your love, support, and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life."

Grande and her grandmother shared a close bond. She frequently posted about the woman she affectionately called Nonna on social media. and took her to see her movie, Wicked, in November.

In 2014, Marjorie accompanied the singer as her date to the VMAs, where they wore coordinating black-and-white outfits and shared hugs on the red carpet.

Marjorie has since joined the pop star for numerous events, including the 2015 American Music Awards and the 2016 Time 100 Gala.

Grande's brother Frankie also paid tribute to his grandmother on Instagram with a lengthy tribute.

"You taught me how to love without conditions, how to dominate a three-card poker table... how to give the warmest, safest hugs, how to stand in my truth unapologetically, how to not give a single f**k about what anyone thinks, and most importantly, how to show up for family."