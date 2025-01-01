Jon Hamm admits he prefers playing bad guys

Jon Hamm has admitted he prefers playing bad guys on screen.

The Mad Men alum revealed he thinks playing a wholesome role would be "kind of boring" and explained he actively enjoys playing "sinner" characters.

"I think people can relate to characters making bad decisions, because we've all made them," Jon, 54, told W Magazine.

"My history of characters isn't exactly the saints; it's more on the sinner side of the equation."

Asked whether his ability to play the bad guy on TV had extended into his real life, Jon joked, "Well, my wife might have an opinion about that".

The actor's most recent role, on the Apple TV+ dark comedy series Your Friends & Neighbors, saw him play a wealthy man who turns to crime after being made redundant from his highly paid job in finance.

Jon added he couldn't see himself enjoying a character as upstanding as Superman, for example.

"Superman can be kind of boring," he declared. "No offence to the new Superman, who I hope is a delightful person."

The new Superman movie, set for release in the US on 11 July, will star David Corenswet, 31, in the title role.