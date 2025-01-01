Hilaria Baldwin takes her children to cemeteries "a lot".

The yogi revealed she finds "a tremendous amount of peace" in graveyards.

Hilaria explained she often takes her seven children, Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10 Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin, 67, on excursions to the cemetery.

"I bring my kids to cemeteries a lot," she told Oliver Hudson on his Sibling Revelry podcast. "We spend time in cemeteries and you know, everything from like the history of it, and just also acknowledging, this is part of life."

While some may find the practice morbid, Hilaria said coming into contact with the reality of death brought her a sense of stillness and connection.

"There's a tremendous amount of peace there as well," she explained, "not being afraid, not of death, but of people who have died... I don't want anyone to be afraid of me when I die. So I try to have that kind of connection with them."

Hilaria added her thoughts of death had increased since she entered motherhood.

"Once you become a parent, I think that how fragile life can be, it comes into my fears all the time," she explained.