Tori Spelling sued by bank over alleged unpaid loan

Tori Spelling has been sued by her former bank over an allegedly unpaid loan.

The 90210 alumnus and her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, were named in a new lawsuit that claims they never paid a loan given to them in 2012.

The legal filing stated Tori, 52, and Dean, 58, took out a loan for $400,000 (£298,000), but by 2016 had stopped making repayments, with the bank submitting paperwork to the courts at that time declaring they owed more than $188,000 (£140,000).

In 2017, a judge ordered Tori and Dean to repay $220,088.37 (£163,740) to the bank.

However, after they again failed to make the required repayments, a further judgment was issued in 2019 that awarded the bank more than $400,000 - accrued interest had blown the debt back up to the cost of the original loan.

The estranged spouses, who formally split in 2023, share children Liam Aaron, 18, Stella Doreen, 17, Hattie Margaret, 13, Finn Davey, 12, and Beau Dean, eight. Dean also shares son Jack, 26, with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, 63.

Tori has made no secret over the years of her financial struggles and last year joked she may launch an OnlyFans account to cover her children's upcoming university expenses.

"I'm gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college," Tori told William Shatner when she interviewed him on her Misspelling podcast.

"OnlyFans is a site I guess, originally, it was more women in the field - not sex workers - but along those lines, but now actresses do it."