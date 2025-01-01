Food Network stars pay tribute to Anne Burrell

A number of Food Network stars have paid tribute to late chef, Anne Burrell.

On Tuesday, police officials reported that the TV personality was found "unconscious and unresponsive" at her home in Brooklyn, New York. Burrell was 55.

A cause of death is pending as an autopsy is set to take place.

Following the sad news, a representative for the Food Network issued a statement in which they honoured the "beloved" host of shows such as Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," they wrote on Instagram. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent - teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends, and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

In addition, Cake Boss personality Buddy Valastro remembered Burrell as a "true force".

"Anne, your passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen. You were a true force and a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Chef. We'll miss you dearly," he posted.

While Robert Irvine, Burrell's frequent Worst Cooks in America co-host, noted he was "stunned and deeply saddened" to learn of his friend's passing.

"Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire. Thank you for every lesson, every challenge, and every glorious moment. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten," he commented.

Elsewhere, Kardea Brown thanked Burrell for her "contributions to the culinary world and the lives you touched with your infectious personality", while Sandra Lee recalled how she adored the chef's "quick wit, sassy drive, determined nature, and magical laughter".

In his own post, TV personality Carson Kressley revealed he had recently spoken to his longtime pal.

"So sad and shocked to hear this news. We had just chatted on Friday. Godspeed my dear friend. I love you," he posted.

While Gigi Hadid shared a photo from the time when she guest-starred on a Food Network show with Burrell.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell," she declared on Instagram Stories. "As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace Legend."

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton and stepson Javier.