Scarlett Johansson: 'Jurassic World Rebirth is a love letter to Steven Spielberg'

Scarlett Johansson has described Jurassic World Rebirth as a "love letter" to Steven Spielberg.

The actress was joined by her co-stars Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend and Ed Skrein, as well as director Gareth Edwards, for the world premiere of the new movie in London on Tuesday.

Scarlet revealed she was confident fans of the previous Jurassic films will be pleased to see the latest instalment remain loyal to its roots.

"So I think it really is a love letter to Steven's work," she said, speaking from the green carpet. "Fans of the Jurassic universe can expect to really feel the DNA of the original Jurassic Park in this film."

Scarlett also assured fans the franchise was in safe hands as Edwards is a "enormous fan" of Spielberg, who directed the original 1993 movie Jurassic Park.

During his time on the green carpet, Bailey confessed he had been a huge fan of the first film and landing a role in Jurassic World Rebirth was a full circle moment for him.

"It's beyond a dream," he shared. "Jurassic Park was the first film I saw with my family when I was five years old, and they're all inside so we're going to sit and watch it today."

The star also revealed he had been involved in the soundtrack for the film, which is released on 2nd July.