Tyler Perry accused of sexual harassment in $260 million lawsuit

Tyler Perry is being sued for $260 million (£193 million) over sexual harassment and assault allegations.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles last week, actor Derek Dixon accused the media mogul of creating a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" when he was appearing on episodes of the TV shows The Oval and Ruthless.

Dixon played a character named Dale on the soap operas.

According to the complaint, obtained by People on Tuesday, Perry promised Dixon "career advancement and creative opportunities" but allegedly subjected him to "sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation".

Dixon also alleged that Perry sexually assaulted him in January 2020, and the following month, offered the actor a recurring role on The Oval. He claimed the actor-filmmaker left Dale's fate undecided in the first season of the political drama.

"Dixon's character 'Dale' was shot four times in the chest at the end of his first season on The Oval, and Perry always held this over Mr. Dixon's head, implying that 'Dale' would survive if Dixon kept Perry 'happy,'" the lawsuit reads.

Elsewhere in the complaint, Dixon claimed the 55-year-old groped him on two occasions, including during a cast trip to The Bahamas in October 2020.

Additionally, Dixon alleged Perry sexually assaulted him after inviting him to his house in June 2021 for a meeting that had been organised to discuss his planned show, Losing It.

Dixon alleged a doctor diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the alleged incidents.

He has requested a jury trial and is seeking damages of $260 million.

In a statement, Perry's attorney rejected all allegations in the lawsuit.

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam," Matthew Boyd told People. "But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."

Representatives for BET, the network on which The Oval and Ruthless aired, have not yet responded to the lawsuit.