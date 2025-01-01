NEWS Kate Bush's animated short 'Little Shrew' to premiere exclusively in cinemas Newsdesk Share with :





Fans of the enigmatic artist Kate Bush are in for a unique cinematic treat this summer, as her new animated short film, 'Little Shrew,' is set to play exclusively in cinemas nationwide. The poignant short will serve as a prelude to the critically acclaimed World War II resistance feature film, 'From Hilde, With Love,' offering audiences a powerful double bill.



'Little Shrew,' directed by Bush herself, tells the compelling story of a tiny shrew navigating a bombed-out city in search of Hope. The animation depicts the creature, blissfully unaware of the dangers, as she journeys through a war-torn "Land of the Giants." A stunning sequence sees her caught in an explosion during a drone attack, only to recover and bravely continue her quest for Hope. The short is beautifully underscored by the song 'Snowflake,' taken from Bush's ninth studio album, 50 Words for Snow, featuring the moving vocals of her son.



Kate Bush shared her inspiration behind the project, revealing that the 2022 war in Ukraine prompted her desire to create an animation. "I hoped to draw attention to the children caught up in war," she explained. Though initially considering a human child as the protagonist, she ultimately chose a Caucasian pygmy shrew, believing that "people might have more empathy for a vulnerable animal than a human." Bush added, "Sometimes hope is all there is to hang on to."



The accompanying feature, 'From Hilde, With Love,' delves into the true story of Hilde Coppi, a shy woman who finds her voice and place within the "Red Orchestra" resistance group in Berlin in 1942. The film premiered to critical acclaim at the Berlin Film Festival and is being released in UK and Irish cinemas by Picturehouse Entertainment.



'Little Shrew' will be shown before 'From Hilde, With Love' in all Picturehouse and select other cinemas. Both films will have a special preview in all Picturehouse cinemas on Tuesday, June 24th, before 'From Hilde, With Love' officially releases in UK and Irish cinemas from Friday, June 27th. This exclusive cinematic event promises to be a deeply moving and thought-provoking experience for audiences.