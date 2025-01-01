Joel McHale: 'I've had four hair transplants'

Joel McHale has revealed he's had four hair transplants.

The Community actor discussed his battle with baldness during an appearance earlier this week on podcast We Might Be Drunk, hosted by Mark Normand and Sam Morril.

McHale told the hosts he had undergone a series of cosmetic procedures in an attempt to rectify the issue, and described himself as "fully bald".

The 53-year-old star then pointed to his full head of blonde locks and revealed it was the result of "four transplants".

McHale went on detail the different types of methods he had tried during his hair journey.

"I did it way back when it was a strip," the star recalled as he referred to a transplant involving the removal of a strip of scalp. "Painful. Don't do a strip."

While McHale advised against certain treatment paths, he did recommend an alternative procedure which is less painful.

"Do plucking," he urged. "Now they pluck it from the whole back section, and it's a miracle."

Estimating he had spent around $10,000 (£7,400) on transplants, McHale warned against opting for cheaper solutions.

"I can get you a name of a guy in Turkey," he joked. "But just make sure, because if somebody is like, 'I'll do it for $3,000 (£2,200),' then you don't."

He continued: "You get what you pay for."