Sarah Jessica Parker admits 'cruel' criticism about her looks left her 'sobbing'

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that she was left in tears by "cruel" criticism about her appearance earlier in her career.

In the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress and television producer discussed the negativity she faced while starring in the hit show Sex and the City.

"Discussions of my physical person (were the hardest)," Parker, 60, said. "Like, stuff that I couldn't change and wouldn't change and had never considered changing, or still even after hearing something that was like, 'What? Somebody would say that?' - even still, no interest in changing it."

The Hocus Pocus star then noted that she had never considered confronting the people who mocked her appearance.

"Also, I didn't feel like it was actually a conversation," she told Cooper. "I didn't feel like I could sit in a room and someone would say to me, 'You're really unattractive,' and then I could say, 'Wow. Well, first of all, that's hard to hear. But second of all, why do you seem angry about it, or why do you feel it's necessary to comment?'"

Parker went on to share that she once saw a "really mean" comment about herself in a magazine that left her in tears.

"It was brought to my attention that a magazine said something really mean about who I am, how I look," she recalled. "And it was like a kick in the rubber parts."

The star continued, "I was just like, 'Why is this a problem?...Why do you seem to delight in saying it?' And I called two of my friends...and I was sobbing because it felt so purposeful."

Parker noted that this was the only time she had cried over a negative comment, adding, "I think it was just an accumulation of maybe a season of that kind of commentary."