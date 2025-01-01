Jonathan Bailey: I've unlearned the idea of feeling limited

Jonathan Bailey has "unlearned the idea of feeling limited" as a gay actor in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old star has enjoyed huge success in recent years, appearing in the Wicked film and Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series - but Jonathan has been forced to overcome some significant challenges during his time in the entertainment industry.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "You have to unlearn a lot of narratives about yourself that an industry tells you."

Despite this, Jonathan admits that the landscape is changing in Hollywood.

The actor explained: "Being an out gay actor, historically, meant that you wouldn’t be able to play straight and there weren’t any gay parts to play, anyway. That’s obviously changed, massively."

Jonathan observed that other, older actors and actresses have helped to break down barriers within the film industry.

And Jonathan is now determined to continue to challenge stereotypes in his career, including playing a starring role in Jurassic World Rebirth.

He said: "There’s moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it’s not like I haven’t felt that. There’s the weight of history. And there’s endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality.

"Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against, and what better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character."

Jonathan admits that his outlook has changed during his time in the industry.

The movie star - who began his career as a child actor in Royal Shakespeare Company productions in the UK - reflected: "I’ve unlearned the idea of feeling limited."

Meanwhile, Jonathan recently revealed that he would find it "hard to say no" if he was asked to be the next James Bond.

The actor is one of several stars to have been linked to the coveted role, after Daniel Craig previously bowed out with 2021's No Time To Die, but Jonathan is "not sure" if he would say yes to the role.

Asked on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Radio 2 if he would "want" to be Bond, Jonathan replied: "I don't ... I am not sure ... I don't know.

"I really, honestly, I mean ... it would be hard to say no."

However, the actor - who starred alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the Wicked movie - believes the next Bond film will be "exciting" regardless of who is cast in the lead role.

He said: "I know that it's going to be exciting whatever they do."