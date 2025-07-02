Jonathan Bailey discusses pressure of leading Jurassic World as an out actor

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about the pressure he has felt leading the cast of a new Jurassic World movie.

The British actor, 37, leads the cast of Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Scarlett Johansson, 40.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bailey explained that he felt pressure leading a blockbuster as an openly gay man.

He said, "There's moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it's not like I haven't felt that.

"There's the weight of history. And there's endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality."

The actor went on to explain that he hopes to prove that same-sex attracted people are as equal as other performers by excelling at their work.

He said, "Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against, and what better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character."

The actor, who has appeared in huge TV and film projects including Bridgerton and Wicked, went on to discuss the changing attitudes in Hollywood.

He said, "Being an out gay actor, historically, meant that you wouldn't be able to play straight and there weren't any gay parts to play anyway. That's obviously changed massively."

Jurassic World Rebirth, which also stars Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend, is due for release on Wednesday 2 July 2025.