Eric Dane vows to work as long as possible amid ALS battle

Eric Dane has insisted he will keep working as long as he can while battling ALS.

The 52-year-old revealed in April this year that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - which is also known as motor neurone disease.

The terminal neurological condition causes muscles to weaken and those diagnosed with the condition generally live for three to five years after diagnosis.

Despite the devastating news, Dane is bravely fighting on, telling E! News, "I'm going to ride this 'til the wheels fall off."

Explaining that he thinks working is helping him fight off the symptoms, he continued, "It keeps me sharp. It keeps me moving forward, which is super important right now."

The star has been recently working on the third season of HBO's hit drama Euphoria and has hinted that being on set has proven to be his best medicine.

He said, "I feel great when I'm at work. Of course, there have been some sort of setbacks, but I feel pretty good. My spirit is always pretty buoyant, so at the end of the day, that's all that matters."

Dane shared his tragic diagnosis in April, telling People magazine at the time, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

The condition is terminal and has no cure, however, recent medical advancements show signs that new medicines can help to fight the disease.