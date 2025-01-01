Rachael Ray pens emotional tribute to late Anne Burrell

Rachael Ray has broken her silence on the tragic death of her longtime friend, Food Network star Anne Burrell, at the age of 55.

On Wednesday, the TV chef took to her Instagram page to post a long message, sharing photos from her time with Burrell over the years, including when Ray was a bridesmaid at Burrell's 2021 wedding.

Ray shared in an emotional tribute: "The news about Anne has truly shaken us. John and I are heartbroken. I can't quite believe it - such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon.

"Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague.

"I'll miss her friendship deeply. Everyone whose life she touched will miss her. Sending love to Stuart and everyone who knew and loved Anne. We've lost someone truly special."

Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning. The New York Fire Department has confirmed they were responding to a report of a cardiac arrest at 7.50am.

A cause of death has not yet been reported and an investigation is ongoing.