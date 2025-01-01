Blake Lively fails in bid to keep Taylor Swift's texts from Justin Baldoni

A judge has denied Blake Lively's motion for a protective order to keep her communications with Taylor Swift regarding It Ends With Us out of Justin Baldoni's hands.

In new documents obtained by People magazine, Judge Lewis J Liman denied the order on Wednesday.

Baldoni's legal team previously subpoenaed Swift in the ongoing It Ends With Us lawsuit, although the subpoena was later withdrawn.

Baldoni's defence then continued to allegedly "demand" access to records of Lively's communications with Swift.

The new documents suggest that Baldoni's legal team alleges they have not received access to Swift's communications with Lively, which they now deem necessary to the lawsuit.

"Baldoni's desire to drag Taylor Swift into this has been constant dating back to August 2024," a representative for Lively said in a statement to People.

"We will continue to call out Baldoni's relentless efforts to exploit Ms Swift's popularity, which from day one has been nothing more than a distraction from the serious sexual harassment and retaliation accusations he and the Wayfarer parties are facing."

The decision comes shortly after Judge Liman dismissed the $400 million countersuit that Baldoni had filed against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.

Swift supplied her song My Tears Ricochet to the It Ends With Us soundtrack, but she did not have a role in the film's production.