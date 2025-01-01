Wendy Williams' ex sues for $250 million on her behalf

Wendy Williams' ex-husband is suing her guardian, the judge presiding over her case and others for $250 million (£186 million).

Kevin Hunter is taking legal action against the facilitators of Williams' years-long guardianship on her behalf.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Hunter filed the lawsuit, which demands a jury trial, on Tuesday. It named 48 defendants, whom he claims have violated her constitutional rights.

Among them are her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey; the judge presiding over the guardianship, Lisa Sokoloff; Wells Fargo, her assisted living facility; and several lawyers.

"Guardianship is a civil death. In New York, more than 28,000 adults are being abused, neglected and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians," the complaint alleges.

The filing notes that the lawsuit is not seeking an end to Williams' guardianship, however, Hunter's requests include: a "new impartial guardian"; the unsealing of her case's files; her release from "involuntary confinement"; a full forensic accounting; and $250 million (£186 million) in relief for financial loss, reputational damage and harm, emotional distress, legal expenses and deprivation of liberty.

Hunter estimates the former The Wendy Williams Show TV host has lost $20 million a year in earnings from not being able to work.

Hunter and Williams were married from 1999 until 2020. They divorced amid reports that Hunter had fathered a child with his alleged mistress.