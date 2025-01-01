Hulk Hogan's rep insists he's recovering well from surgery amid deathbed report

Hulk Hogan's representative has shut down rumours suggesting he "might not make it" following a recent surgery.

On Wednesday, speculation about the legendary wrestler's health began to circulate online after radio host Bubba The Love Sponge reported that the 71-year-old had been hospitalised and made phone calls to family members about "getting to town to come say your goodbyes".

However, a rep later confirmed to E! News that Hogan - real name Terry Bollea - was fine and there were "no reasons to panic".

They emphasised that the former Hogan Knows Best star had experienced "problems with his back" for many years and insisted a recent procedure on his neck had "indeed been successful".

Last month, a spokesperson for Hogan told TMZ that he had undergone a "little fusion procedure" in a bid to make him "feel a little better".

During an interview for the Impaulsive podcast in September 2024, Hogan admitted to co-host Jake Paul that wrestling had taken a toll on his body.

"I've had like 25 surgeries in the last 10 years. Ten of them were back surgeries," he shared. "I've had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders - everything."