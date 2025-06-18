Aaron Taylor-Johnson teases mysterious next project amid James Bond rumours

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has insisted he "can't talk about" his next film project.

The 35-year-old actor has been heavily rumoured to be the next James Bond as Amazon MGM look for Daniel Craig's 007 successor, and he gave a very coy response when asked about what he'll be doing after working on 28 Years Later.

Quizzed by Deadline at the horror movie's premiere on Wednesday (18.06.25), he said: "I can't talk about it."

Taylor-Johnson was already being led away before the question was asked, and flashed a smile after his cryptic answer.

A few weeks ago, the Hollywood star was announced as a global ambassador for Swiss brand Omega, which has been the Bond franchise's go-to watch brand since 1995's GoldenEye, with every 007 since Pierce Brosnan wearing their timepieces on screen.

Taylor-Johnson said at the time: "I have always had an appreciation for timepieces, but especially for Omega.

“Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product.”

Meanwhile, Omega's CEO Raynald Aeschlimann praised him as a "versatile actor with a range that covers action, thriller, romance, and much more".

The Bullet Train star has remained tight-lipped about the chance of him playing Bond.

In March 2024, he told Rolling Stone UK: "‘I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter… I’m here to promote those."

He added: "I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f*****’ do better."

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios took control of the franchise from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached to produce the next film in the super spy series.

Speaking at CinemaCon in April, Amazon MGM executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll told the convention: "We are committed to honouring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.

"They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership.”

Meanwhile, Bond legend Brosnan recently insisted Craig's successor must have "a sense of humour".

Asked about the requirements an actor needs to take on the part, he told MovieWeb: "Good voice, good body, courage. Great courage.

"And a sense of humour, a passion for hard work and danger. And being bold. Gotta be bold, gotta be dangerous. And you have gotta know yourself."