Khloé Kardashian recalls how critics called her a 'traitor' after weight-loss journey

Khloé Kardashian has recalled how online critics labelled her a "traitor" after she lost weight.

During the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, the reality TV star and guest Whitney Simmons discussed the impact of their fitness and wellbeing journeys.

Reflecting on when she first shed some pounds, Khloé described how some online trolls called her a "traitor to the bigger community".

"'I'm not myself, I'm not funny anymore, I'm not all the things that I still am at my core,'" she recounted people telling her, according to a preview obtained by People.

However, Khloé eventually "came to terms" with the idea that she can't "make everyone happy".

"But am I happy? OK, cool," the 40-year-old mused.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Khloé noted that she didn't feel the need to lose weight until she started appearing on the popular reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran from 2007 until 2021.

"I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was," she continued. "I didn't know I was fat. What's interesting is, looking back, I'm like, wait, I actually wasn't as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time."