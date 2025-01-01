NEWS Stormzy unveils #Merky Films' debut project 'Big Man' with star-studded London premiere Marco Gandolfi Share with :





Music mogul Stormzy celebrated a significant milestone in his expansive career last night, hosting the official London premiere of #Merky Films' debut project, 'Big Man,' at the BFI Southbank. The highly anticipated film, which stars Stormzy in his first-ever lead acting role, is now available to watch.



Directed by Academy-Award winner Aneil Karia, 'Big Man' weaves the poignant fictional tale of Tenzman, a former rap star grappling with a restless phase in his life. His world is unexpectedly transformed when two mischievous young boys, Klevis and Tyrell, enter his orbit. This unlikely trio forge a powerful bond, reigniting Tenzman’s dormant musical passion, impulsive joy, and fragile optimism. The film masterfully blends humor, vulnerability, and quiet transformation, exploring universal themes of reconnecting with one's younger self and embracing gratitude.



#Merky Films marks a bold and natural expansion for Stormzy, building on the success of his influential ventures, #Merky Books, #Merky Foundation, and #Merky FC. The new film arm is dedicated to championing new voices, powerful narratives, and innovative forms of expression within British cinema and television, with a core mission to create projects that connect communities, celebrate culture, and inspire meaningful change.



"Music is my first love, but film is my second," Stormzy shared, expressing his long-held dream for #Merky Films. He envisions it as "a space for powerful British stories and a solid home for fresh, unexpected art," emphasizing its role in "sharing our stories, spotlighting important voices and making room for those who deserve to be seen and heard.”



Beyond 'Big Man,' #Merky Films already has an ambitious slate in development, including a powerful drama series, a seminal biopic, thought-provoking documentaries, a new animation project, and a boundary-pushing mockumentary. With 'Big Man' leading the charge, #Merky Films is set to usher in a new era of purpose-driven and authentic storytelling, rooted in the belief that stories possess the power to change lives.