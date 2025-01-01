Jason Segel engaged to Kayla Radomski

Jason Segel is engaged to marry dancer Kayla Radomski.

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant confirmed their engagement news on Instagram on Wednesday by posting a series of photos of the Shrinking star getting down on one knee and popping the question in front of a statue in a rose garden.

The post also included snaps of Jason and Kayla exchanging a kiss after she accepted his proposal, and the couple celebrating their engagement with dinner and drinks in the picturesque garden.

"FOREVER YES," Kayla, 34, wrote in the caption.

She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and added, "Best day of my life," and a pink heart sticker featuring the words, "Just you and I."

The dancer's confirmation came a day after a source told DailyMail.com that the How I Met Your Mother proposed to Kayla in the rose garden of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California on Monday.

The stars were first linked back in 2023, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Jason, 45, was nominated for his performance in Shrinking. She has since supported him at several red-carpet events.

After their appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes, where Jason was nominated once again, Kayla wrote on Instagram, "A beautiful day celebrating my incredible man. @jasonsegel this nomination was so deserved. I have seen the work and dedication you put into not just your work, but everything you do. You continue to amaze me every single day. Anyone who gets the honor to know you is so lucky. I am beyond proud of you and cannot wait to see all that is ahead. I love you beyond words!!!"