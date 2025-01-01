Stephen Fry accuses 'lost cause' J.K. Rowling of being 'radicalised'

Stephen Fry believes J.K. Rowling is a "lost cause" over her stance on transgender rights.

The British actor, broadcaster and writer has criticised the Harry Potter author for her outspoken views on transgender rights.

During a recent appearance on The Show People podcast, Fry, who narrated the audiobooks for all seven Harry Potter novels, declared that he disagrees "profoundly" with Rowling's views.

"She has been radicalised, I fear - perhaps by TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists), but also by the vitriol that is thrown at her," the 67-year-old said. "It is unhelpful and only hardens her. I'm afraid she seems to be a lost cause for us."

The former QI host, who is gay, then expressed his disapproval of the author's social media posts about the transgender community.

"She started to make these peculiar statements and had very strong, difficult views," he said. "She seemed to kick a hornet's nest of transphobia that has been entirely destructive."

"I disagree profoundly with her on this subject," he continued. "She says things that are inflammatory, contemptuous and mocking. They add to a terribly distressing time for trans people."

Fry then went on to voice his support for transgender people.

"When it comes to the transphobia issue, it is right to remind people that trans people are here and that they are hurting," the actor said. "They are being abominably treated. There's a great deal of bullying, violence, suicide and genuine agony in the trans community."

Fry joins several Harry Potter stars who have spoken out against Rowling's stance on transgender rights, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.