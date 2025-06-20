Rebel Wilson discusses her daring stunts in new movie

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her daring stunts in her new action comedy film.

The 45-year-old Australian actress brings stunts as well as laughs to her new film, Bride Hard.

Discussing the daring stunts that she undertook in the film with PEOPLE, she said, "I often put my body on the line for physical comedy."

She went on, "I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for a full five weeks and did conditioning for it, and then I had to be really kind of in beast mode.

"But I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is really good."

Wilson continued, "Some of the physical comedy is a lot of falls or you're running into a wall or you're doing something. But this was the actual fight."

The Pitch Perfect star went on to explain that she wanted to channel the skills of one of her favourite action stars while working on her new film.

She said, "When I lived in South Africa, basically to pass the time I would watch Jackie Chan videos and his comic timing, and I just loved all the movies. Even if they weren't subtitled and I couldn't even understand the dialogue, I just loved all his comedy-action scenes.

"They were so good. So I guess that's why I originally picked up nunchucks, to try to be a bit like Jackie Chan."

She added, "I'm a little bit coordinated, but I'm no Bruce Lee, that's for sure ... I just did it kind of as a laugh, I thought."

Bride Hard is due for release on Friday 20 June 2025.