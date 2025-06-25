Damson Idris feared he would be fired from F1 movie

Damson Idris has shared his fear of being fired from his current blockbuster film, F1.

The 33-year-old British actor stars alongside Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton in the high adrenaline American sports drama.

But one take saw Idris losing control of his bodily fluids - leaving him in fear he was about to be sacked from the $200 million (£150 million) budget movie.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert show, Idris explained, "It's so funny working with Brad. He's such a beautiful human being, such a giving actor.

"And we once did a scene where I had to scream in his face, and it was like the biggest scene for me. I was so nervous."

The former Black Mirror actor went on to explain he was fearing for the future of his career after he accidentally spat on his fellow star.

Idris revealed, "In between the takes, I spat in Brad Pitt's face. It was an accident. It was a rageful scene."

However, the actor said he was horrified to see 61-year-old Pitt react in horror after the spittle hit him.

The star went on to explain that Pitt handled the incident like a pro, revealing, "And then he kept going, and in my head I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. I just spat on Brad Pitt's face.'

"I was like, 'I'm going to lose my job now.' And I watched the spit the whole take, it was just there dribbling down."

F1 is due for release on Wednesday 25 June 2025.