David Lynch's director's chair sells for $91,000

David Lynch's director's chair has sold for $91,000 (£68,000) at an auction in Los Angeles.

The David Lynch Collection auction raised $4.25 million (£3.16 million) in total for the iconic filmmaker's estate.

Nearly 450 items were included in the auction, including pieces from the Twin Peaks TV show and films such as Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead and Dune.

"Every object in this collection served as a window into Lynch's surreal and uncompromising creative world," said Catherine Williamson, managing director of Entertainment at Julien's Auctions.

The most expensive item was a group of 11 scripts from Lynch's unfinished film project, Ronnie Rocket: The Absurd Mystery of the Strange Forces of Existence, which sold for $195,000 (£145,000).

A group of three scripts from the production of Mulholland Drive sold for $104,000 (£77,000), while the prop menus for Winkie's diner used in the film were a snip at $7800 (£5790).

Script copies of the Twin Peaks pilot episode, with its original name Northwest Passage crossed out, sold for $91,000 (£68,000).

Two taxidermy deer heads from Lynch's home, including one seen in the first episode of season two of Twin Peaks, sold for $16,250 (£12,068).

Lynch announced in August 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema and in November revealed that breathing difficulties were preventing him from working: "I can hardly walk across a room."

He died on 16 January 2025, aged 78.