Emily Ratajkowski has 'zero straight men' in her life

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed she has "zero straight men" in her day-to-day life.

The model and mum of one explained she has worked to deprioritise men in general as a source of happiness.

"Not centring men is really wonderful," Emily, 34, told Elle UK in an interview published 18 June.

She went on to explain she had no particular dislike for "straight" men, but that she had simply chosen to focus on other things.

"I still like men," Emily explained. "I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they're a romantic interest. In the hierarchy of needs, that's at the top of the pyramid, which is nice... pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core."

Instead, she said, she preferred to devote her energy and attention to spending quality time with women, her LGBTQ friends and her four-year-old son, Sly, whom she co-parents with ex-partner, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people," Emily reflected, "and being a mom."

She added her thirties were her favourite time of life so far.

"I'm fascinated with this decade of my life," Emily declared. "My mom had me at 39, and I remember she always romanticised her thirties as a time of self-exploration and power as a woman. I'm in the midst of it and really feel that way too."