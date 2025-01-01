John F. Kennedy Jr.'s nephew slams 'grotesque' Ryan Murphy biopic

Jack Schlossberg has slammed Ryan Murphy's upcoming show about his late family members, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Filming is underway on the FX series American Love Story, with Paul Kelly playing JFK Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon portraying his wife, Carolyn.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jack - the son of JFK Jr.'s sister Caroline Kennedy - called out Ryan and the other producers for not consulting with the Kennedy family.

"Lately, my news feed has been filled with pictures of my uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., a great man," he began. "For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no. And there's really not much we can do.

"The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image, and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York," the 32-year-old continued. "For that matter, he's considered a public figure, so there's not much we can do."

Elsewhere, Jack asked Ryan to consider making a donation to some of the charities his late uncle supported.

"I hope those making these shows about him take seriously what he stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it. And that they donate some of the profits (that) they're making," the writer added. "For the record, I think admiration for my Uncle John is great. What I don't think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way."

Representatives for Ryan and FX have not yet responded to the comments.

American Love Story is set to premiere in February 2026.

The first instalment is expected to focus on JFK Jr. and Carolyn's whirlwind courtship and marriage in 1996.

JFK Jr., the son of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, fashion publicist Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died in a plane crash in 1999.