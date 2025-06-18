Rebel Wilson targets more action comedy parts after Bride Hard

Rebel Wilson wants more action comedy roles after starring in Bride Hard.

The 45-year-old actress reunites with her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp in the new flick that centres on a chaotic wedding day and hopes to land similar roles in the future, even though she acknowledges that she is "not going to be in the John Wick franchise".

Rebel told The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday (18.06.25): "Obviously I'm not a serious action person, I'm not going to be in the John Wick franchise, but I feel like action comedy maybe there's a few roles coming up in that space which would be really fun."

The Australian star plays secret agent Sam in the movie which sees her childhood best friend Betsy's (Camp) wedding crashed by armed mercenaries and says that she had been looking to work with her pal once again on a new project.

Rebel said: "I love Anna, I think she's one of the world's best actresses - she can do anything, if you've seen her recently in You or Hysteria!, she's so multitalented.

"This movie required a girl squad so I was like, 'Yeah, bring in Anna Camp.' She could play any role; she decided she wanted to be the bride and so we play besties yet again."

The film is directed by Simon West and he says it was a straightforward decision to cast Anna because of her existing bond with Wilson.

The director explained: "It was just easy because they're friends. There's so much else going on in the film and putting a film together, you go, 'How can we make that relationship work the best?' And getting somebody like Anna Camp who is already her best friend and has already worked with her and they know each other's timing, it just makes the whole thing so obvious."

Meanwhile, Rebel revealed that she went into "beast mode" when it came to her physical preparation for the movie.

The Bridesmaids star told People: "I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for a full five weeks and did conditioning for it, and then I had to be really kind of in beast mode, but I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is really good."

However, the actress explained that she was almost left "permanently disfigured" by a "freak accident" on set.

She told Access Hollywood: "In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face.

"It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set. It was my last night of shooting. I was like, ‘How unlucky can I be?’

"I was freaking out. They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now."