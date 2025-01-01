Josh Gad caught up in 'frightening' incident at speech tournament

Josh Gad has claimed he was "trampled numerous times" amid a "frightening" incident at an event on Thursday.

The Frozen star attended the National Speech and Debate Tournament at the EMC Expo Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday.

According to local news outlets, a 22-year-old man "entered the stage area" during the event, prompting "safety concerns".

The individual was "subdued and removed from the premises" and taken into custody.

In a statement posted on Instagram later in the day, Josh recounted how he and other audience members fled the venue.

"Today marked my return to the world of speech and debate after 26 long years. I came to celebrate the 100th anniversary of this incredible HS event. I was blessed enough to watch five incredible competitors in the final round of humorous interpretation," he wrote. "Unfortunately, a deeply unwell and disturbed individual frightened everyone in the auditorium, including me, and created absolute chaos and fear."

Josh went on to note that he will "never forgive" the individual for their actions.

"The selfishness that individual showed by terrifying a group of young individuals & their coaches was disgraceful," the 44-year-old continued. "I, like many others ran in fear and was trampled numerous times. I was blown away by the courage & the bravery of the nearly 3000 individuals who responded with resolve to today's event."

To conclude his message, Josh promised to return to the competition again.

"I will be back at some point in the future to properly celebrate with all of you. You all inspire me. I hope everyone is safe and I am sending each one of you warm hugs. Until we meet again," he added.