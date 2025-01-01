Rebel Wilson took inspiration from Jackie Chan for Bride Hard scene

Rebel Wilson took inspiration from her action hero Jackie Chan for one particular moment in her new movie Bride Hard.

In the new action comedy, the Pitch Perfect star plays a bridesmaid who reveals her secret agent identity when her best friend's wedding is targeted by mercenaries.

In one fight scene, Wilson uses curling irons like nunchucks, and the Australian star explained to People that her improvised weapon was a nod to her love for martial arts legend Chan.

"When I lived in South Africa, basically to pass the time I would watch Jackie Chan videos and his comic timing, and I just loved all the movies. Even if they weren't subtitled and I couldn't even understand the dialogue, I just loved all his comedy-action scenes," she recalled. "They were so good. So I guess that's why I originally picked up nunchucks, to try to be a bit like Jackie Chan."

Wilson noted that she was "not at that level" and quipped, "I'm a little bit coordinated, but I'm no Bruce Lee, that's for sure... I just did it kind of as a laugh, I thought."

To prepare for the film, which reunites Wilson and her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp, the comedy star trained for five weeks.

"I was pretty strong during this movie. I trained for a full five weeks and did conditioning for it, and then I had to be really kind of in beast mode, but I really enjoyed it, getting paid to almost be fit, which is really good," she stated.

Bride Hard is out in U.S. cinemas now.