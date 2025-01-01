Bruce Springsteen avoided movie biopic set during filming of 'deeply personal' scenes

Bruce Springsteen stayed away from the set of his movie biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere whenever the actors were filming "deeply personal" scenes.

The Dancing in the Dark hitmaker frequently visited the set of the biopic to observe Jeremy Allen White portraying him and recreating scenes from his life.

However, Springsteen revealed to Rolling Stone that he deliberately avoided the set whenever White was filming "deeply personal" scenes because he didn't want his presence to affect The Bear star's performance.

"If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn't want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home," he explained.

The Born in the U.S.A. rocker then praised White for being "very tolerant" of him showing up on set and observing his performance.

"I'm sure it's much worse for the actor than for me. Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set," he continued. "I said to him, 'Look, anytime I'm in the way, just give me the look and I'm on my way home.' So the days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there."

Rather than telling Springsteen's whole life story, Deliver Me From Nowhere focuses on the making of his 1982 Nebraska album. In addition to White, the film also stars Jeremy Strong as the musician's manager Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as recording engineer Mike Batlan, and Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father Douglas.

Praising the cast's performances, the legendary rocker added, "Jeremy and Jeremy Strong were both fantastic, terrific in it, as were all the other actors. Stephen Graham plays my dad, and he's out of this world, but everybody that was engaged in the film, they were all tremendous."

Deliver Me From Nowhere will be released on 24 October.