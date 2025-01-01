NEWS Daisy Lowe ties the knot with partner Jordan Saul Newsdesk Share with :





Daisy Lowe has reportedly married her boyfriend Jordan Saul after five years.



The model, who is the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe and rocker Gavin Rossdale, reportedly exchanged vows with Jordan in front of their closest friends and family in a low-key ceremony in London on Thursday.



Pearl shared a photo of herself, her husband Danny Goffey and their children Betty, Alfie and Frankie posing in front of a house on a residential street in their suits and dresses. She captioned the post, "Family outing," with a love heart emoji.



Earlier in the week, she posted snaps from a "pre-wedding spa day" with Daisy and Betty, and shared an image from Daisy's bridal lingerie shoot with the caption, "My baby is getting married! Love you so much @daisylowe."



In addition, Betty shared photographs on her Instagram Stories of Daisy wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown at a post-ceremony dinner party, which was held outside an Italian restaurant. The image showed the 36-year-old and her guests eating dessert around a dinner table.



According to Mail Online, Betty captioned the post, "Da bride."



It is unclear if Daisy's father attended the ceremony.



The star met Jordan while they were walking their respective dogs during lockdown in 2020, and they got engaged in September 2022.



They are expected to hold a bigger wedding ceremony in Somerset later this year after they move to the English county, where Pearl and Danny live with their children.



Daisy and Jordan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ivy, in April 2023.



They have yet to comment on the wedding reports.

