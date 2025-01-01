Ezra Miller reveals plans to return to movie industry

Ezra Miller is working on a movie that they hope will serve as a Hollywood comeback.

The 32-year-old actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has kept a low profile ever since their last film, The Flash, premiered in 2023 and was overshadowed by their personal controversies and legal issues.

Last month, Miller surprised onlookers by briefly returning to the limelight to support director Lynne Ramsay at the premiere of her new movie Die, My Love at the Cannes Film Festival.

And they are now expanding their public presence, as they appeared at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival this week, posed on the red carpet for the first time in two years and spoke with local reporters about their comeback plans.

Speaking of Ramsay, Miller told Lo Speciale Giornale, "I'm working with her again. That will likely be the first thing I do. It's a film that her and I are writing together. I've been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me."

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star explained that they didn't necessarily want to go to Cannes, but their We Need to Talk About Kevin director asked them to come, and they "would do anything" for the filmmaker.

Admitting they had a "hard time" at the French festival, Miller continued, "If you've been in the woods for three years, I do not recommend going straight to Cannes, where every photographer and every weirdo, every rich genocidal freak be there, you know what I mean? It's not an easy re-entry."

They repeatedly hit headlines in 2022 over their erratic and troublesome behaviour, which involved multiple arrests for alleged incidents of assault, burglary and disorderly conduct.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor later issued a public apology and announced they were seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues".

They told the Italian outlet on Thursday that they were "grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss" and that they learned who was a true friend who deserved their "lifelong devotion".