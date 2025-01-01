Sam Rockwell shares sad memory of Philip Seymour Hoffman

Sam Rockwell has shared one of his saddest memories of late star Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Capote actor Hoffman passed away at the age of 46 in 2014 following an accidental drugs overdose at his New York home.

Rockwell, 56, was a close friend of the Oscar-winning star and deeply regrets never having worked with him on screen.

Opening up on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the White Lotus star reflected, "I had two opportunities, maybe three, and they were squandered and I regret that."

He continued, "There's a couple (of actors)... I could have worked with Nick Nolte, could have worked with Kurt Russell, really been kicking myself. Richard Jenkins. They're still out there, there's time."

He added, "But Phil, we were very close, we were good friends and he directed me and he was just one of the guys. He was the guy."

Hoffman directed Rockwell in a production of The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, written by Stephen Adly Guirgis, at the Public Theater in New York City in 2005.

When Rockwell won an Oscar himself in 2017, scooping the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, he dedicated his win to his late friend.

Describing Hoffman as his "old buddy", he declared, "(He had) so much work ahead of him and he was a young guy and he was special."