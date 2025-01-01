NEWS King Charles III and Idris Elba team up for Netflix documentary celebrating The King’s Trust Newsdesk Share with :





Netflix has announced a landmark new documentary project set to premiere in Autumn 2026, uniting His Majesty King Charles III and acclaimed actor Idris Elba. The untitled film will explore the profound global impact of The King’s Trust as it marks its 50th anniversary.



The documentary offers unprecedented access to King Charles III, chronicling his decades-long commitment to empowering young people through the charity he founded as The Prince’s Trust. Idris Elba, who received a life-changing grant from the Trust in his youth to pursue acting, will serve as both guide and narrator, bringing a deeply personal perspective to the film.



Produced by 22 Summers, the production company co-founded by Elba and Diene Petterle, the film will spotlight the stories of some of the over one million young people whose lives have been transformed by the Trust’s work across more than 20 countries. Award-winning director Ashley Francis-Roy will helm the project, with Clare Bradbury as showrunner and executive producers including Petterle, Jonathan Smith, and Eva Omaghomi.



In a powerful statement, Elba reflected on the Trust’s impact: “The King’s Trust gave me an opportunity that changed my life. At a time when I didn’t have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when that one door opens — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important.”



Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The King’s Trust, added: “This is a documentary about the power of believing in young people. It’s about an idea, driven by a young Prince, that when young people are supported to succeed, we all succeed.”



Filming begins next week, with young people supported by the Trust joining the production team to gain hands-on experience in film and television — a fitting tribute to the charity’s enduring mission.

