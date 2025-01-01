James Gunn lashes out at Batman fans

James Gunn has taken a swing at Batman fans by accusing them of being disrespectful.

The Caped Crusader has been brought to the big screen multiple times over the decades - with Adam West, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale among the most iconic stars to take on the role.

In 2022, Robert Pattinson won acclaim and box office success for his version of the hero in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman.

Now Gunn, who was brought in to oversee DC's superhero movie output in 2022, has slammed fans for trying to pressure Reeves, 49, to make a sequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 58-year-old director gave an update on the sequel, revealing, "Listen, we're supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it."

He then took aim at film fans who have been pressuring Reeves online to get the cameras rolling.

Gunn said, "People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is."

The Superman director added, "He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

He added, "I am irritated by people. I mean, it's just that thing people don't need to be entitled about.

"It's going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay. And Matt's not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay."

The Batman made over $770 million (£572 million) at the box office and spawned the critically acclaimed spin-off HBO TV series The Penguin in 2024.