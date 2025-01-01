Chrishell Stause describes 'IVF Hell train'

Chrishell Stause has compared her latest IVF journey to being aboard a "Hell train".

The 43-year-old Selling Sunset star, who has been married to Australian singer Georgia 'G Flip' Flipo since 2022, hopes to begin a family with her wife.

However, she has explained that she is struggling with the IVF process but expressed her determination to give it her best shot.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Stause shared a photograph of a blister pack of medication and wrote, "Back on the IVF hell train. I think this may be my last attempt.

"There are other alternatives, but this route needed to be tried first bc of timing. So if it's meant to be it will be. If not, pivot."

She later shared a photo of Lara Flynn Boyle's Twin Peaks character, Donna Hayward, in tears.

She wrote alongside the image, "Live footage of me reading all the beautiful supportive messages on the last slide. THANK YOU."

The reality star and her wife have previously opened up about their hope of starting a family together.

Flipo previously told PEOPLE back in 2022, "I definitely see children in my future. I've always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that'll be in the future..."

She added at the time, "I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalizes same-sex relationships" and family structures. Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children."