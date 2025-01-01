Sam Rockwell initially considered teleprompter for White Lotus monologue

Sam Rockwell has revealed that he initially considered using a teleprompter for his monologue in The White Lotus.

Earlier this year, the actor went viral after making a surprise appearance in the latest season of The White Lotus, delivering a wild monologue that stole the show.

In a new interview with GQ, Rockwell admitted that he had been worried about memorising the lengthy and emotional monologue.

"Well, I joked with (creator) Mike White and the producers that I might possibly need an earwig, a teleprompter kind of thing, because I was fearful that I wouldn't know the lines," he explained.

However, the actor then revealed that his partner, Leslie Bibb, who played Kate in the show, helped him learn his lines.

"Leslie came to visit me on the other movie and drilled me on the lines and ran them over and over again on safari in Africa," he divulged. "They did have an earwig prepped, but I never needed it. I did the first take in one take in a close-up."

Explaining his decision to do a close-up, Rockwell said that he wanted the scene to be like a "confessional" as his character was "revealing this really secret part of himself".

Rockwell shot his character Frank's monologue scene alongside Walton Goggins, who played his longtime friend Rick.

"I couldn't do the monologue without Walt. Walt is my tennis player," he said of his "incredibly helpful" co-star.

"We've been friends for such a long time and we were playing friends in the show," he continued. "And, you know, Walt and I have seen things in real life that I wouldn't even know if it really happened unless I called Walt and said, 'Hey, did that really happen?' And he would say, 'Yeah, dude, that really happened.'"