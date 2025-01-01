Lindsay Lohan reveals her dream screen collaborators

Lindsay Lohan has name-dropped the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Robert De Niro as some of her dream film collaborators.

After a lengthy acting hiatus, the Mean Girls star returned to the screen with three Netflix romantic comedies and will soon be back in cinemas with Freakier Friday, the sequel to her 2003 body-swap comedy Freaky Friday.

While Lohan enjoys making easygoing and feel-good movies, she also dreams of working with certain dramatic actors and directors.

"I'd love to work with some dream directors," she told ELLE. "Maybe Quentin Tarantino. Also, I'd love to work with Julianne Moore - I don't know why I've never played her daughter. Maybe now I'd be her younger sister. I'd also love to work with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Maybe something Sopranos-y, since I am Italian."

The Parent Trap actress noted that she's excited to get her teeth sunk into a dramatic role in the upcoming TV adaptation of Sophie Stava's thriller Count My Lies.

"I love the book. But when I was reading it, I had to put it down for a day because I was like, 'I'm stressed now.' But I liked that. It's going to be nice to do something different," she shared.

"I was talking to the writers and showrunners yesterday and told them, 'I don't know if you realise, but this is the first time where I don't have to have a romantic interest, where I don't have to kiss someone at the end of the movie.' Which is so refreshing - to not have to be that girl for once."

While the 38-year-old hopes to pursue more dramatic parts, she has no intention of turning her back on comedies.

"I would love to find a dark comedy like Mean Girls. That kind of meaty, good, funny movie - a smart comedy. Not a rom-com, just a straightforward funny movie," she stated.