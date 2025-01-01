Spider-Man star Jack Betts dead at 96

Jack Betts has passed away at the age of 96.

The actor was well known for starring as Henry Balkan, the Oscorp board chair who fired Norman Osborn, played by Willem Defoe, in the 2002 film Spider-Man.

Norman then became the villainous Green Goblin and vaporised Henry and the board.

The actor also starred on the soap opera One Life to Live from 1979 to 1985, appearing in 20 episodes as Dr Ivan Kipling.

Betts' nephew, Dean Sullivan, told The Hollywood Reporter that the star had died in his sleep at his house in Los Osos, California, on Thursday.

Betts lived with Everybody Loves Raymond star Doris Roberts for many years until her death at age 90 in 2016.

The two would attend events together over the years, and Roberts directed a play written by Betts about a soap opera, titled Screen Test: Take One.

The close friends first met in 1954 at The Actors Studio in New York City. Decades later, in 1988, Betts accepted Roberts' offer to move from the Big Apple into the downstairs apartment at her Hollywood Hills home.

"We were best friends to the very end, we had wonderful times together," he shared following her death.