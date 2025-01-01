Courtney Thorne-Smith files for divorce

Courtney Thorne-Smith has filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Fishman, nearly four years after their reported separation.

According to court documents filed earlier this week, the Melrose Place star is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to TMZ.

She submitted the paperwork without legal representation and listed their date of separation as 1 September 2021.

Thorne-Smith and Fishman married on 1 January 2007, in a secret ceremony that not even their families attended. A rep for the actor confirmed the marriage at the time and described the ceremony as "a private celebration with one close friend and their dogs in attendance".

The couple welcomed their only child, Jacob Emerson Fishman, the following year.

Thorne-Smith is requesting joint legal and physical custody as part of the divorce proceedings, and has also asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party.

This marks the end of the According to Jim actor's second marriage. She was previously wed to geneticist Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001.

That union ended in divorce just as her wedding photos hit newsstands on the cover of a bridal magazine.

Thorne-Smith famously dated her Melrose Place co-star Andrew Shue during the 1990s.