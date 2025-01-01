The Waltons' Lynn Hamilton dead at 95

Lynn Hamilton, who is remembered as Verdie Grant Foster on the TV drama The Waltons, has died.

The actor who also played Donna Harris, Fred's girlfriend, on the sitcom Sanford and Son, passed away at her home in Chicago. She was 95.

Hamilton died on Thursday of natural causes, her former manager and publicist, Reverend Calvin Carson announced on Instagram and Facebook.

"With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia 'Lynn' Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire," Carson wrote in his statement.

"Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film and television actress."

Hamilton began her career in community theatre in Chicago and debuted on Broadway in Only in America in 1959.

She joined the cast of The Waltons in 1973 and appeared in 17 episodes through the TV show's nine-season run as the family's neighbour, who John-Boy (Richard Thomas) taught to read.

Hamilton appeared in multiple other TV dramas, including Generations, Dangerous Women, Sunset Beach and The Practice.

Her final on-air appearance was in an episode of the crime drama Cold Case in 2009.

Hamilton was married to poet and playwright Frank Jenkins from 1964 until his death in 2014.