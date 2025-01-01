David Harbour admits he was 'enamoured by the spotlight' in early career

David Harbour has admitted that he was "enamoured by the spotlight" earlier in his career.

The Stranger Things star has opened up about how his attitude towards social media has changed as his career has taken off.

During a conversation with his Black Widow co-star, Scarlett Johansson, for Interview Magazine, David explained that he used to share more details about his personal life on social media.

"Early on, I was so enamoured by the spotlight. I'd be like, 'Come on in, let me show you my world,'" he said. "And then you start to get sour on the amount of work it takes, and you're like, 'Man, I got into this business so that I could reveal aspects of myself through characters whose stories are much more interesting than mine, so why don't I just focus on telling those stories?'"

He added, "Now my Instagram is literally advertisements for my projects."

David noted that he plans to give up social media completely and hand over control of his accounts to a publicist.

"I think eventually I'll just give it over to a publicity person and allow it to function as a facade for however people want to view me," he told Scarlett, who doesn't have social media.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Thunderbolts* actor revealed that he often uses a flip phone instead of his iPhone.

"Having a flip phone is an amazing experience because you actually have to call people, and you don't deal with emails until you get home," he said.

When Scarlett asked if he ever felt the need to use his iPhone to send an email or make an online purchase, he replied, "I think it's a product of the phone that you think you need those things."