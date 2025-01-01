Kristen Stewart impressed by wife Dylan Meyer's 'elegance' as director

Kristen Stewart was "so impressed" by her wife Dylan Meyer's "elegance" as a film director.

The Twilight actress recently finished filming screenwriter Meyer's directorial debut, The Wrong Girls, in which her character gains telepathic abilities after ingesting an experimental drug.

Stewart acted in the drama shortly after making her own feature directorial debut The Chronology of Water, which stars Imogen Poots.

Comparing the projects in an interview with The New York Times, the star admitted their directing experiences were very different.

"Both of our movies reflect us. She had such a different experience. I was so impressed by the elegance in which the movie fell out of Dylan," she praised. "I had just literally honey-badgered (my film), I had been so crazy. She had witnessed such mania!"

The 35-year-old spent eight years trying to make The Chronology of Water, about a swimmer-turned-writer struggling with addiction and trauma, and she implied that there were a lot of difficulties along the way, including making some "drastic, late-game decisions".

"You have to do a very un-female thing, which is break things and listen to your impulses against reason and practicality. We ended up tossing six weeks of prep and free-jazzing the movie that I had thought about for eight years, instead of trying to control every image and flash that were written into the script," she shared.

"Anyone else would have been like, 'That's not possible, we can't really do it under those circumstances.' And I was like, 'We just kind of have to die trying.' And we made a movie."

Stewart added that the experience has made her treat directors differently on her subsequent acting projects, saying, "I'll never question anything again. I'm like, 'I'll do whatever you want! I am yours.'"

The Spencer star, who premiered her movie at this year's Cannes Film Festival, got married to Meyer in April after almost six years of dating.