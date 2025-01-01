Rebel Wilson teases plot of Pitch Perfect 4

Rebel Wilson has teased details of the potential fourth Pitch Perfect movie.

The 45-year-old Australian actress played Patricia Hobart in the original singing comedy trilogy - with the character being better known by her fake name, Fat Amy.

While the third film in the series made an impressive $185 million (£137 million) at the box office after its 2017 release, a fourth outing is yet to be fully announced.

However, Wilson has been teasing since next year that a script is in development and has now hinted about the direction the story could take.

"I think there should be a wedding," she told Variety, before going on to suggest one of the cast members could direct the fourth film.

She explained, "There's a lot of us who are directors now. There are many candidates - Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Kay Cannon, who is the original writer and Elizabeth Banks, so we'll see."

She added, "I'm about to direct another movie, so that keeps me busy until early next year. Hopefully, it'll go into production next year."

The first film, released in 2012, was directed by Jason Moore while the 2015 sequel was directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars in the franchise as a cappella contest commentator Gail Abernathy-McKadden.

Trish Sie directed the third film which saw Wilson's character take a leading role as she connected with her estranged criminal father Fergus Hobart, played by screen legend John Lithgow.