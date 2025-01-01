Johnny Depp makes rare comments about parenting

Johnny Depp has made rare comments about his role as a parent.

The 62-year-old actor shares daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 26, and son John Jack' Christopher Depp III, 22, with former partner Vanessa Paradis, 52.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star hinted he misses his children now they are all grown up and he is no longer raising them in France.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he reflected on his role as a father while discussing a portrait of his daughter that was hanging behind him at his home.

He said, "This is a portrait of my daughter, Lily-Rose. I never finished it. She was ten then, and 25 now. Years get away from us, don't they? I'm of the empty-nest syndrome."

Asked what he missed most about raising his children, Depp replied, "Oh man, my kids growing up in the south of France in their youth?"

He continued, "I was Papa. I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa. Then, suddenly, Papa was out the window. I was Dad."

He added, "But Papa was awesome and I'm getting old enough for Papa to possibly come back. Some motherf**ker's going to have to call me Papa!"

Depp and Paradis dated from 1998 to 2012 and raised their kids in St. Tropez before later moving to Los Angeles.