David Corenswet details 'intense' Superman suit experience

David Corenswet has admitted that wearing the iconic Superman costume was an "intense experience".

The 31-year-old American actor is the latest in a long line of stars to take on the iconic role of the Man of Steel - following in the footsteps of the likes of Henry Cavill, Brandon Routh and Christopher Reeve.

Corenswet had a custom-made outfit for his role in the upcoming film, but his body changed following hours of fitness training when it came to putting on the outfit for filming.

He told PEOPLE, "It was quite snug because they had made it to my proportions when I screen-tested where I weighed about 195 pounds, and when I walked in for my first costume fitting, I weighed about a 235, 240 pounds.

"You hear actors who play superheroes talking about squeezing into the suits. I got kind of claustrophobic in the suit the first time just being constricted in all those places at the same time."

While the outfit lacked one "single zipper" to allow him to use the bathroom, he revealed that this was not a problem.

He told the outlet, "I never had an issue with that."

Corenswet also explained that he was able to lean on Set Costumer Scott R. Hankins for support while the cameras were rolling.

He said, "He was always in my ear going, 'Do you need a break? Do you need a break? Tell 'em you need a break and we can step you out. I'll tell him it's me.'

"He would make excuses for me if I needed. And we got very good together at getting in and out of the suit, so he would do it quite quickly, and I could take breaks if I needed to over the course of a day."

Superman is due out in cinemas on Friday 11 July 2025.