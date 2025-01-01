Joan Collins rants about 'loutish' Lime bikers

Dame Joan Collins has lashed out at the "loutish" users of cycle hire company Lime Bike while strolling through London.

The iconic actor took to Instagram with a scathing post after coming face to face with dozens of bicycles that had been dumped and left blocking the pavement.

The Dynasty star, looking ever chic at 92, vented her frustration and tagged the bike company in her post.

"Shocked about the loutish behaviour of @lime bycicle users. #pavementsareforpedestrians #limebike," she captioned her pic.

Lime owns and operates most of the estimated 30,000 bikes in London, and tens of thousands of city dwellers are thought to have worked out how to take the bicycles without registering or paying.

The rant comes after Collins shared a rare picture of her daughter Katy as she celebrated her 53rd birthday. She paid tribute to her youngest child on Instagram.

"My beautiful daughter Katy enjoying the happiest of birthdays last Friday #daughtersareforever #daughterslove," Collins captioned the snap.

Collins also has two older children, Tara and Alexander Newly, from her first marriage to Anthony Newly.