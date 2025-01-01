Margaret Cho accuses Ellen Degeneres of 'mean' and 'weird' behaviour

Margaret Cho has criticised "mean girl" Ellen DeGeneres in a scathing podcast interview.

During a recent appearance on the Kelly Mantle Show, the comedian described the former talk show host as "somebody that I'd known for such a long time".

"It's so weird now that public perception of her is more true. She's mean," Cho told host Mantle.

"She was like a mean girl, kind of, but also she would be real nice.

"I think she always had negative feelings toward me because her girlfriends and wives always liked me," the Drop Dead Diva alum claimed of DeGeneres.

"There's a kind of woman who loves a female comic. But yeah, Ellen was really weird, and not nice to me for most of my career."

The Notorious CHO star explained that she opened for DeGeneres when she would headline comedy clubs in the 1980s, "way before her big fame".

However, Cho revealed that when she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in the 2000s, "She acted like we just met. And I'm like, B**ch, what? That's weird. We go way back."

Cho also claimed DeGeneres cut a part of an interview with David Bowie, when he raved about Cho.

"I don't know if it was personal," she shared. "But still, I'm gonna take it personally because I decided to."