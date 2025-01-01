Anna Camp defends 18-year age gap with new girlfriend

Anna Camp has defended her relationship with her new partner, Jade Whipkey.

Two days after the Pitch Perfect actor debuted her relationship with the on-set stylist at the Los Angeles premiere of Bride Hard, the 42-year-old clapped back at criticism surrounding their 18-year age gap.

"I've dated men exactly my age and Jade is far more mature than any of them," Anna wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post highlighting their age difference.

"We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything."

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I'm wishing everyone well," she added, "especially this Pride month."

Camp, who finalised her divorce from her Pitch Perfect costar, Skylar Astin, in 2019 after less than two years of marriage, has given a few glimpses into her latest romance on social media.

She first posted a photo of Whipkey on Instagram on 28 March as part of a series of pics with the caption, "Happiness lately happening."

In May she reposted a snap of herself that Jade had shared to her Instagram Stories.

"Her smile is a poem. Her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing," the text-over read.